WYOMING, Mich. - The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found partially in Buck Creek Friday night.

Hikers found the body shortly before 9:00 p.m. Friday May 18, 2018. and called 911 partially in the creek. Officers at the scene said they were unable to determine the gender of the body.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of death and if foul play was involved.

One lane of eastbound 54th Street between Clay Avenue and U.S. 131 while they continued the investigation.

We will have more on this developing situation as it becomes available.

