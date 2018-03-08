WYOMING, Mich. The boil water advisory was lifted Thursday, August 2 for the city of Wyoming after a water main break.

The break occurred Wednesday in the area of at Clyde Park Ave. SW and 28th St. SW. It was the third such break in the area in 13 months.

According to the Assistant City Manager Megan Sall in a press release sent Thursday night, the city also plans to have Clyde Park Ave fully open to traffic soon. Anyone with any questions about the safety of the water in the city is asked to call Jaime Fleming, Laboratory Manager with the City of Wyoming at 616-261-3572.

