WYOMING, Mich — A car crash early Thursday morning took down a power pole and has knocked out power to over 1,000 people.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. at 54th Street and Division Avenue S. in Wyoming.

According to Kent County dispatchers, one car was involved. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

The area was shut down as crews worked to clear the scene and restore power. Nearly 1,500 people in the area are without power in the area, as of 5:30 a.m. Consumer's Energy says restoration can be expected around 7:45 a.m.

For an update on power restoration times, visit Consumers Energy's outage map.

Consumer's Energy Outage Map

