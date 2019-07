WYOMING, Mich. - It's definitely not the way anyone would want to start their Fourth of July.

Thousands of Wyoming residents woke up without power Thursday morning and according to Consumers Energy, a squirrel was to blame.

Luckily, crews got out quickly and restored power to the area around 10:30 a.m.

