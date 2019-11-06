WYOMING, Mich. - Grand Rapids firefighters were called to the City of Wyoming for a trench rescue Monday morning.

According to the Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 Facebook page, the incident was in the 5300 block of Mulligan Drive SW. 

Post by GrandRapidsProfessionalFirefighters.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.