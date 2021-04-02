Police: Man dies after being struck by vehicle while trying to cross 28th Street

The Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on 28th Street SW, just west of S Division Avenue Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the Wyoming Police Department, it happened just before 8 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old Grand Rapids man, was trying to cross 28th Street SW. Police said he was not crossing at a crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the driver remained on scene after the crash. They were not injured.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol are factors in the crash, but it remains under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released yet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

