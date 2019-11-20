WYOMING, Mich. -- A drunk driver was thrown from his car and injured after a crash in Wyoming Wednesday afternoon.

Wyoming Police say the crash happened in the 4000 block of Burlingame Avenue SW just after 3 p.m. There was only one car involved in the accident.

Witnesses report the driver was headed southbound on Burlingame from 36th Street and was speeding and driving erratically when he lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle struck landscaping stones on private property and the driver was ejected.

The driver is being treated at a local hospital as Wyoming Police continue to investigate the scene.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the accident.

