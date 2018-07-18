WYOMING, Mich. - The woman who had two of her babies die while in her care and who is facing murder charges for one of those deaths is now pregnant with another child, according to family.

“Yea, I just learned that a couple of days ago,” says Todd's cousin Christina Bates.

According to her cousin, Andrea Todd and her boyfriend Alexander Birkenmeyer are expecting their third child at the end of the year. And it is possible she will give birth in prison.

Todd and Birkenmeyer were arraigned Tuesday on second degree murder and child abuse charges following the death of their 19-month-old son Yurick in March. Investigators say Yurick died in his crib from dehydration and neglect.

The couple's first child, a daughter, died in 2015 from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and unsafe sleeping conditions.

Now Todd is pregnant again.

“I’m not sure how I feel about her being pregnant again,” says Bates. “It is really shocking that she is pregnant already.”

Child Protective Services removed Yurick from the home in January 2017, but the parents regained custody in October. He died five months later.

"He was the cutest little baby," says Bates. "It was heart wrenching for our entire family. We loved that little boy."

