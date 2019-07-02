WYOMING, Mich. — The family of a two-year-old developmentally disabled girl that was banned from Rogers Plaza is suing the property owners.

The federal lawsuit says Spigel Properties, Inc. and S & S Shopping Centers, Ltd., the owners of Rogers Plaza, violated Claire Dykstra's rights through the Americans with Disabilities Act.

According to the lawsuit Claire Dykstra and her grandfather used to walk through the mall every Thursday with her physical therapist. Claire has a brain disorder called agenesis of the corpus callosum which affects her ability to walk. When she got tired Claire would sit down for a few minutes behind her custom built walker.

According to her family on Dec. 13, 2018 management at Rogers Plaza said sitting on the floor is prohibited. Security also threatened to call police and banned Claire and her family from the property.

The lawsuit alleges that the actions taken by the Defendants violated Section III of the ADA and the Michigan PWDCRA, both of which prohibit disability discrimination in places of public accommodation.

Rogers Plaza's owners have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.