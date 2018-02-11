WYOMING, Mich. - A federal search warrant was executed at a Wyoming business and its affiliates on Friday.

The search took place at Griffin Transportation and its related businesses, River City Equipments and Accurate Truck Service, as part of an EPA investigation into emission and emissions controls on heavy duty diesel trucks.

According to a statement from Griffin Transportation, the companies have provided officials with full access to company records and staff.

"Griffin Transportation and its affiliate companies are committed to strictly following all federal and state regulations regarding vehicle emissions, emissions controls and related reporting," the statement read.

All companies involved are currently open for business.

