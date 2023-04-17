Ousted Ottawa County administrator becomes Wyoming city manager

John Shay served as Ottawa County administrator from August 2021 to January 2023 before being fired by the new board of commissioners.

WYOMING, Mich. — City officials announced Monday night that John Shay will be the next city manager for Wyoming, after being appointed by the city council.

Shay made headlines back in January after a newly-elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners fired Shay, and replaced him with former congressional candidate John Gibbs.

In addition to his time in Ottawa County, Shay also served as the city manager of Ludington and the village manager of Almont. In all, he has worked in local government for 25 years.

“The City of Wyoming is such a vibrant community and I’m eager to get started working with the team,” Shay said in a press release issued by the city.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the residents and the community and learning more about how we can work together.”

City leaders say they considered 48 candidates as part of a nationwide search spearheaded by the executive recruitment firm of Baker Tilly.

“I am delighted to offer John the city manager position,” Mayor Kent Vanderwood said in the release.

“His well-rounded experience has prepared him to lead us into the future and work seamlessly with our staff and community partners. We look forward to his leadership as we face challenges and opportunities together as a City.”

The city council hopes to have an employment agreement approved by the middle of May.

