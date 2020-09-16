Godfrey-Lee leaders hope voters approve bond proposal for building repairs

The district is hoping to raise $17.79 million by raising mills for the next 30 years.

WYOMING, Mich. — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools is hoping voters will approve a bond proposal to help with building repairs.

The district is hoping to raise $17.79 million by raising mills for the next 30 years. The bond vote would call for an increase of about 1.67 mills, which for the average homeowner in the district, is an increase of $5.50 per month.

The money would go toward much needed repairs across the district, updated classrooms, a new band room, cafeteria, even more parking and changes to the old library. The money would also go towards repairs at Lee Middle/High School where the roof collapsed last summer and caused extensive damage.

The proposal will be on the November ballot. If voters approve, the construction would take between January 2021 and Fall 2023 and wrap up late 2023.

The district plans on holding a virtual forum Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. to share more information about the proposal.

More information can be found on the bond website.

The link to join the community forum via Zoom is: https://godfrey-lee-org.zoom.us/j/93675968846.

