Godfrey Lee Public Schools locked down after shots fired nearby

WYOMING, Mich. — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools was placed on lockdown Thursday after shots were fired nearby, according to a joint statement from Wyoming Police and the district.

The shots were fired in the area of Burton Street SW and Johanna Avenue SW around 11 a.m. Authorities were on the scene within two minutes, the statement said, and worked closely with the district to ensure everyone's safety.

The incident is still under investigation, but police said that no one was injured.

Police also said no suspects were located.

Due to how close to the schools, the district said it was on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m., according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

