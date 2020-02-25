WYOMING, Mich. — School officials at Godfrey-Lee Public Schools met Monday night to discuss plans to rebuild portions of Lee Middle/High School after the roof collapsed and caused extensive damage last summer.

The school board presented a final plan for repairs which will cost $7.5 million in the first of two meetings. Officials estimated it would cost $4.5 million to rebuild and an addition $3 million to bring the school up to code.

According to the plan, additional proceeds of $1 million has already been presented to the district.

A bond proposal to raise $17 million is being considered. It would go towards upgrading the high school through updated classrooms, a new band room, cafeteria, even more parking and changes to the old library.

The Michigan Department of Education has to approve the bond proposal before it can be placed on the ballot, but it could make it there as early as November. If voters approve, the construction would take between January 2021 and Fall 2023 and wrap up late 2023.

The next meeting will take place on March 23.

►See the full plan here.

