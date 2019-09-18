WYOMING, Mich. — After changing the name of their mascot earlier this year, Godfrey-Lee Public Schools have received a number of donations to actually make the transition.

The district decided to change its mascot from the "Rebels" to the "Legends" after much controversy and even protests from students.

Godfrey-Lee has received donations from community members and two major donations from the Grand Rapids Community Foundation and the Native American Heritage Foundation totaling about $120,000 since the name change back in June, according to a release shared on the district's Facebook. The district set a fundraising goal of $200,000 for a full revamp by August 2020.

The school district decided to change the name of the mascot because some people felt the previous "Rebels" mascot gave off a negative impression. The decision was made after two community forums, a student forum and an online survey -- which garnered more than 200 unique name submissions.

"Legends" was preferred by "a large margin" to the second option, "Raptors" the district explained.

