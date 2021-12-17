'HE WAS ROCK STEADY' | Tow truck drivers in Wyoming honor late co-worker

Larry Emmons passed away at age 73 on November 28. His family watched on as dozens of trucks passed by with their lights flashing for Larry.

WYOMING, Mich. — As night was about to fall on the corner of Gezon Drive and Byron Center Avenue, a beautiful pink and orange sunset lit up the parking lot of the Wyoming Fire Department. It was a beautiful sight for dozens of tow truck drivers who had lined up there.

In that moment, you couldn't help but wonder if that sunset was Larry Emmons smiling down.

Emmons, known by some of his co-workers as "Grandpa Larry," worked at Merl's Towing Service. He passed away late last month.

"He was an excellent guy. A family guy. He loved what he did. He would do just about anything for anybody," said Merl's team member Brandon Dexter, who worked alongside Emmons.

He'd come in at night. We'd talk about his grandchildren and his daughter. We'd have a good time talking. You can see the smile on his face when he's talking about family."

As the procession turned up Byron Center Avenue, the tow trucks and their flashing lights passed by the family members of Emmons, a man who was just about to celebrate his 10-year work anniversary at Merl's.

"We're very sad that he didn't make it, but we were very appreciative of the over nine and a half years he did have here," said company president Mark Fredette.

"He was just a very important part of our company. He was steady as a rock and we're just very, very sad to see him go."

It wasn't just Merl's celebrating the life Emmons lived Friday night. Tow trucks from several other area tow truck companies lined up along with them to pay tribute. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety ensured a safe parade route for the tow trucks.

