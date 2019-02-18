WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police are investigating a family situation in which a grandmother took her 5-year-old granddaughter to dinner Saturday night and has not returned.

The pair were last seen near 36th Street and Milan Avenue. Police think they may be in a four door blue Acura that is more than 10-years-old and has unpainted bondo on the back of the car.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that the grandmother is trying to travel with the girl to Honduras.

The grandmother is Ingrid Yamileth Romeros-Baquedano, a 39-year-old Hispanic woman. Police described her as being 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds. She has shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater, blue jeans and brown boots.

The 5-year-old girl is Gaudy Rodriguez-Romero. Police did not have her height, but they said she has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, a white t-shirt, red pants and white tennis shoes.

If anyone has information related to the whereabouts of either of these people, please call Wyoming Police or Silent Observer.

