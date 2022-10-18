Wyoming police need your help identifying man accused of assaulting gas station clerk

The altercation happened on Oct. 9 at the Citgo Station on Burton Street. The suspect is accused of throwing items in the store and at employees.

WYOMING, Mich. — Detectives with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety need your help tracking down a man accused of assaulting a gas station clerk earlier this month.

The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 9 at the Citgo Station on Burton Street Southwest, authorities said.

Police allege a group arrived in a black party bus, and a customer started arguing with employees.

That customer started throwing items inside the store and threw items at employees, law enforcement said.

One of the clerks tried to get the customer to leave the store when she was struck in the head, causing her to fall, police said.

The suspect returned to the bus and then left the gas station, authorities said.

The woman suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries from being struck and then falling, police said.

The male customer police accuse of hurting her is described as a man in his 20s to 30s, standing about 5'10" with a skinny build and short hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored North Face hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

