Wyoming Department of Public Safety to start texting feedback survey

"How'd we do?" That's a text message you might receive after you call and get help from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

WYOMING, Mich. — After you speak with someone with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety later this week, you'll get a text asking for feedback on how the interaction went.

It's all part of an effort to learn how the department is doing and to better serve the community, Chief Kimberly Koster said.

Using a service called PowerEngage, which is a public safety feedback solution company, folks in Wyoming will be one of the first in West Michigan to respond to the survey.

“It is important for our department to hear from the community about how we are doing, especially from those that we have recently met,” Chief Koster said.

“This new product, called PowerEngage, will give me access to community feedback in near real time, providing insights into areas where we can improve the service we provide to Wyoming. It also has potential to boost officer morale when positive feedback is provided.”

The new service uses text messaging to contact community members after calls to dispatch or after receiving certain police services, the department said.

These text messages are sent shortly after the incident and will ask community members to take a quick survey about their experience with dispatch and officers.

Those who respond to the survey can share their comments, feedback, or words of thanks.

Text surveys will begin going out later this week.

You don't have to call police to take part, either. Soon, the department will share a texting number dedicated for feedback.

If you don't want to participate, don't respond to the text or let the department know in advance by calling 616-530-7309.

As with all texts from an automated service, you can reply with STOP to opt out of all future texts.

The department says you should not use these surveys to report any type of emergency or crime.

Instead, call 911 in the event of an emergency or to report a crime.

