'I had to stay strong' | Lee senior overcomes major challenges on way to success

Dominique Burrel is a multi-sport athlete and team captain, has a job while getting all A's. But what's truly remarkable is the obstacles he got past to get here.

WYOMING, Mich. — After a quick stretch and shoot around in the auxiliary gym, Dom Burrel and his Lee High School teammates get ready to take the floor. The final buzzer sounds in the girls' game. What's coming up next is a combined senior night celebration for the boys and girls teams.

Burrel poses for a few photos with his teammates, and also with his grandfather who's about to walk him out to center court. This is Burrel's time.

"Pretty excited, you know. Trying to get a big game today. I haven't been able to score as many points as I would like to. But today, I'm gonna try to make that possible," said Burrel.

While he might not light up the stat sheet, Burrel hustles. He gives it his all. He's a team captain. He means so much to this team.

"When we had our votes for team captains, I wasn't surprised that he was voted as a captain, by his peers," said Lee head coach Dominic Shannon.

"He's growing into a leader. We ask a lot of them because he is a senior. But when he makes his presence felt, he does have a bold voice."

Assistant coach Landon Mitchner remembers the first time he realized what a special kid Burrel is.

"Things were kind of going wrong in practice. We were getting on the boys a lot. A whole lot. There was some downtime in practice - a water break. Out of nowhere, we can hear Dom getting on the boys and speaking his mind, and vouching for us for how much time and effort we're putting in. And hearing him say that without him knowing that we were listening. It was very big. It let us know that he's really inspired," Mitchner.

Burrel is a multi-sport athlete who holds down a job outside of school, and gets good grades.

"I have straight A's right now," he said with a smile.

Those good grades have been something Burrel said he had to have if he wanted to come back to Michigan and live with his dad again.

He was born in Colorado and his family moved here when he was a year old. Not long after that, his father went to prison for 15 years. Then, to make matters worse, his mom passed away when he was 12 years old. He had to move back to Colorado with his aunt and uncle.

"It was pretty hard. Moving away, that was a little hard on me not being able to see my grandpa and visit my dad when he was in prison. It was a tough thing for me. So I just had to stay strong and make sure I was able to reunite with him. And that's why I'm here today," Burrel said.

Burrel's dad got out of prison in 2020 and that's when he moved back to Michigan and started going to lee. The two are trying to make up for lost time.

"He's trying to persuade me to never go down the road he went through. He went in those footsteps so I wouldn't have to," Burrel said.

Lee lost Burrel's senior night game, but he did have the big game he was hoping for. He had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Now that his high school career is almost in the books, Burrel is looking forward to what's next. He's not yet sure where he'll attend college, but he wants to be either a model, an actor, or a businessman. He is proud of what he's accomplished, and he thinks his mom would be too.

"She'd be very proud of me, because she was unable to go to college. So the fact that I'm going to college, she would be really excited," he said.

