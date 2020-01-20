WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened in the 5000 block of Curtis Drive SW at approximately 10:35 p.m. Sunday.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a fatal gunshot wound outside the residence.

The victim, a 24-year old male Wyoming resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

According to police, the relationship between the victim and the shooter or shooters is unknown at this time, adding preliminary information suggests there is no specific threat or reason to believe there is any elevated danger to the general public.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or 911. They can also report information anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

