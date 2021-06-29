Metro Health renames to University of Michigan Health-West

The new name was unanimously approved by the Metro Health Board of Directors on June 8.

WYOMING, Mich. — Metro Health hospital in Wyoming is changing names to to University of Michigan Health-West.

The transition to becoming University of Michigan Health-West is the result of nearly five years of partnership with Metro Health and University of Michigan Health.

“The new name is a natural next step and our teams are proud of the role we play as part of one of the world’s most respected health systems,” said CEO Dr. Peter Hahn.

According to a release, rollout out and new signs will be implemented over the course of the next several months.

