Tamales Mary honors Lake Michigan drowning victim on Dia de los Muertos

Jonny Mendez passed away at age 21 after drowning in Lake Michigan over the summer.

WYOMING, Mich. — When you step inside Tamales Mary on Burton Street, it's the first thing you see — a brightly colored altar adorned with decorations, candles, flowers and some of the foods Jonny Mendez used to love.

This altar is part of a centuries old Mexican traditional called Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. It's when people celebrate and honor the memories of loved ones who have passed, just like Jonny.

Back in August, Jonny was swimming in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park when he drowned.

Jonny worked for more than four years at Tacos El Cuñado for Mary Martinez, who also owns Tamales Mary.

"We love Jonny and I want to keep Jonny in mind. The Tacos El Cuñado family and the Tamales Mary family, we worked together for many years," Mary said.

"He was so happy. Always happy. Always hugging me all the time and hugging all the workers too. He was all the time dancing."

Mary puts together an altar at her restaurant every year. But this year's altar was specifically dedicated to Jonny. It took two people six hours to make.

"I hope all the Mexican people living here in United States and Michigan keep this tradition alive for the next generation, teaching the kids to keep this up. This is beautiful. This is very colorful, and I love this tradition. I hope it's never-ending" Mary said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.