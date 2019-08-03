WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming mother is accused of lying to a peace officer and falsely reporting a child abduction.

Sauny M. Rodriguez-Romero told Wyoming Police her 5-year-old daughter Gaudy Rodriguez-Romero was taken out to dinner by the child's grandmother, Ingrid Yamileth Romeros-Baquedano, back on Feb. 16, but never returned.

Detectives looked into the possibility that the grandmother was trying to travel with the girl to Honduras.

The girl was found in Maryland a few days later.

During the investigation, Wyoming Police came to the conclusion the mother falsely reported the circumstances.

Police arrested Sauny Rodriguez-Romero Thursday, March 7 after the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office and Prosecutor Chris Becker authorized a two count felony warrant against her.

She is expected to be charged and arraigned in court tomorrow.

