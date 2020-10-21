Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Wyoming

The police department is reminding drivers to continue to watch for motorcyclists as riding season winds down in Michigan.

WYOMING, Mich. — A motorcyclist was left in serious condition after a crash Tuesday night. The incident is prompting the police department to remind drivers to continue watching for motorcyclists as riding season winds down for the year.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of 28th St. SW.

A motorcyclist, with a second rider, was struck by a car leaving a parking lot on the south side of the street.

According to a release from Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the driver of the car did not see the motorcycle.

Both people on the bike were injured. One of the motorcyclist's legs was severely wounded in the crash.

Off-duty Wyoming Police Sgt. Chris DeBoer happened to be on his way into work and saw the accident happen, the press release said. He had a tourniquet with him and was able to help the motorcyclist. The police department said he likely saved the motorcyclist's life. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The press release said the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. No changes have been issued at this time.

Although the motorcycle riding season is winding down in Michigan, Wyoming PD is still reminding drivers to watch for motorcycles on the road, along with the following tips:

Double check blind spots

Be cautious when making left hand turns

Allow adequate following distances when behind motorcycles

Pay attention to what is going on around your vehicle while driving.

"Taking the time to do these things could mean the difference between life and death," the police department said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.