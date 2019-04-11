WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police have confirmed that there was an officer involved shooting near the intersection of Walter Street SE & Division Street Wyoming Monday.

Lt. Eric Wiler with Wyoming Police confirmed that one person was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. No police officers were injured in the incident, he said.

Police would not confirm if the person hit is a suspect in the case. Kent County is taking over the investigation.

The police presence occurred about a half mile away from Godwin Heights Middle School.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates. )

