Recycling company PADNOS expanding operations in Wyoming, creating up to 50 jobs

The over 100-year-old Holland based company is cementing its presence in West Michigan.

WYOMING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that the recycling company PADNOS is expanding its operations in the city of Wyoming, creating up to 50 new jobs.

The Holland, Michigan-based recycling company recycles metals, paper, plastics and electronics into reusable resources and has locations all around the state.

Gov. Whitmer made the announcement while meeting with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in Lansing.

“Michigan’s business climate and highly skilled workforce provide an environment where businesses like PADNOS can grow and thrive, creating good jobs for Michiganders,” said Gov. Whitmer. “We’re pleased that this longstanding Michigan company has chosen to expand in our state. With the help of companies like PADNOS, we can continue growing Michigan’s economy.”

PANDOS is investing $6.6 million to expand their Wyoming facility with the help of a $250,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

The facility expansion will add new loading docks, a laboratory, a maintenance garage and will also include electrical and infrastructure upgrades.

The project expects to bring immediate jobs to the area and will increase the company's capabilities into recycling ocean bound plastics.

“This decision further cements PADNOS’ commitment to growth in Greater Grand Rapids” said Olivia Lanctot, Business Development Coordinator and project lead for The Right Place, Inc.

“PADNOS has a long legacy of innovation and deep ties within our community, and we are pleased to see them continue their growth here. They offer quality employment opportunities, and their commitment to providing reentry training and jobs is an excellent opportunity for our community.”

PANDOS was recognized as one of the nation’s best and brightest companies to work for in 2021.

