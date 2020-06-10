Pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Wyoming

The driver is lodged at the Kent County Jail.

WYOMING, Mich. — A 61-year-old suffered serious head injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Wyoming Monday afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said the pedestrian was crossing the street near 39th Street and S. Division Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said he was crossing S. Division Avenue, outside of a crosswalk, and he was standing in the center lane waiting for traffic to clear.

A 21-year-old Grand Rapids was turning onto S. Division Avenue from 39th Street, and he didn't see the pedestrian, striking him with his vehicle. Police said the driver is suspecting of driving under the influence of alcohol and was lodged in the Kent County Jail.

