Cyclist hit by vehicle in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Police and first responders were called to Wyoming Monday evening after a person riding a bike was struck by a vehicle. 

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Byron Center Avenue near 44th Street.

Police said  preliminary investigation shows a westbound vehicle struck a bicyclist who was riding in the crosswalk against the light. 

The bicyclist, a 19 year old Wyoming man, was seriously injured and take to a hospital. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the incident

According to Kent County dispatch some roads in the area are currently blocked off. The department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

