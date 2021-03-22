Cyclist hit by vehicle in Wyoming

According to Kent County dispatch some roads in the area are currently blocked off. The department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police and first responders were called to Wyoming Monday evening after a person riding a bike was struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Byron Center Avenue near 44th Street.

Police said preliminary investigation shows a westbound vehicle struck a bicyclist who was riding in the crosswalk against the light.

The bicyclist, a 19 year old Wyoming man, was seriously injured and take to a hospital. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the incident

According to Kent County dispatch some roads in the area are currently blocked off. The department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

