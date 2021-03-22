Cyclist hit by vehicle in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Police and first responders were called to Wyoming Monday evening after a person riding a bike was struck by a vehicle.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Byron Center Avenue near 44th Street.
Police said preliminary investigation shows a westbound vehicle struck a bicyclist who was riding in the crosswalk against the light.
The bicyclist, a 19 year old Wyoming man, was seriously injured and take to a hospital. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the incident
According to Kent County dispatch some roads in the area are currently blocked off. The department is asking drivers to avoid the area.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.