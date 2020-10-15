Wyoming Police name person of interest in shooting of 2-year-old

At this time the boy is still in the hospital in critical condition.

WYOMING, Michigan — Police in Wyoming have identified Larry earl Cooper Jr. as a person of interest after a 2-year-old child was shot in early October.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Wyoming officers responded to a hospital when they were informed a small child was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened at a home on 29th Street near Byron Center Avenue SW in Wyoming. The young boy was shot in the abdomen and suffered life-threatening injuries.

At this time the boy is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Cooper Jr. is currently wanted on a parole violation warrant, but is refusing to turn himself in police say.

If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them at 616-530-7300 or 911. You can also call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

