Police investigating string of auto business break-ins

Wednesday morning's break-ins are the latest in a string of break-ins across Kent County

Police are investigating after several auto businesses were broken into early Wednesday morning.

According to Kent County dispatch, the first report came in at 1:24 a.m. at Direct Auto on 3949 Division Avenue South in Wyoming. When police arrived on scene, there was damage to a garage door.

About a mile away, a second report came in at 1:26 a.m. at Quality Express Car Care Center at 4359 Division Street South. At that location, police discovered a smashed garage door.

Wyoming PD say two cars were stolen from this businesses. One vehicle was found on Division Street and Exchange Street SE. It was running with the car doors left open. Officers are still looking for a 2007 Silver Honda Accord.

A third break-in was reported at 1:53 a.m. at Auto Sport Inc. at 3055 Division Street South. At that location, police found the glass door of the business was shattered.

Authorities are still trying to determine what, if anything, was taken from Auto Sport Inc. and Direct Auto.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

