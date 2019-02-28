WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming were called to San Juan Diego Catholic Academy Wednesday to investigate a suspicious situation.

The incident happened around 4 p.m., when police said an unidentified man arrived at the school asking to pick up three children.

Police said he had the names of the children written on a piece of paper. An employee at the school did recognize two of the names and questioned the the man. Police said the man left shortly after being questioned. The third name was not recognized by school officials.

Family members of the two children spoke to investigators, and told them they do not know who the man is and there was not a plan to have anyone else pick the children up from school.

Police said they are looking into who the third name is on the piece of paper and if there is a connection to the suspect.

The man police are looking for is described as a dark skinned Hispanic in his early 50s. He is around 5'3" and 250 lbs. He is clean shaven, with facial acne scarring, wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans. He was driving a green mini-van with a Michigan “bridge” plate, with a silver trim piece or strip down the side, silver hub caps, and tint on the rear windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Police or Silent Observer.

