Friends identify 18-year-old shot dead in Wyoming; Police still searching for suspect

Police are looking for a light-colored sedan that was driving eastbound on Indian Mounds following the shooting. Friends identified the teen as Kane Coronado.

Example video title will go here for this video

WYOMING, Mich. — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot while biking in Wyoming Tuesday afternoon, Captain Timothy Pols confirmed.

Friends of the teenager identified him as Kane Coronado from White Cloud.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive SW shortly before 3 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts on the teenager, but they were ultimately unsuccessful.

"Sadly, this young man lost his life at the scene," Capt. Pols says.

Police are still speaking with witnesses about the suspect, but they say a light-colored sedan with an unknown number of occupants was driving eastbound on Indian Mounds following the shooting.

"Officers actually at one point got in the boat and made contact with some other boaters," he said.



No weapons have been recovered and a suspect description is not available at this time.

Capt. Pols says the department doesn't get too many calls to this area, less than a mile from Millennium Park and right off Interstate 196.

The trail on Indian Mounds Drive SW is frequented by bicyclists and walkers. A Grand Rapids man tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE he was on a walk nearby when the shooting happened.

"I was just out for a stroll," Geoffrey Hudson says. "I wasn't expecting to hear gunshots."

At first, he says he wasn't sure what he heard.

"The rapid succession is what made me think 'that's not fireworks,'" Hudson says. "It sounded like 'Blam! Blam!'"

He was surprised to get home and hear about the shooting.

"I guess that's part of why I just kept walking. It never would have occurred to me that that's a place that one would hear guns or worry about being shot," Hudson says. "I come out there with my son a lot. We always go to the beach and everything so that the idea that it's not safe is kind of alarming to me."

Indian Mounds Drive SW was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.