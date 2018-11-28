WYOMING, Mich. - Firefighters say they believe flames started on the porch of a home on Huizen Avenue south of Burton Street early Wednesday morning.

A neighbor called the fire in just before 1 a.m., but crews were not able to put out the fire before it reached the main area of the home, spreading all the way up to the attic.

The homeowner was at work when the fire broke out. No one was hurt.

