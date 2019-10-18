WYOMING, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a Rapid bus and two vehicles in Wyoming Friday.

According to Kent County Dispatch, the incident happened at Byron Center Avenue SW and Holiday Drive SW.

Photos from the scene show one car that went off the road, and a small SUV that appears to have hit the side of the bus. The front windshield of the bus fell out.

No other details about the condition of the victims have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

