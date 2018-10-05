River Bank Run festivities have already begun.

Wednesday night hundreds of children participated in the River Bank Run Junior. The event was held at Wyoming High School.

Parents say with all the electronic distractions these days events like this are more important than ever.

"I think it's important to get them started at a young age, I'm doing the run Saturday myself but they enjoy this and it's good for them so I support that," says one Mother who had two children participating in the event.

The event was free due to donations from Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

