WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming have released more detail in the case of a suspicious situation at a school Wednesday.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the San Juan Diego Catholic Academy. Police were called to the scene after a man attempted to pick up three children at the school, but abruptly left when school officials questioned him.

Investigators say that the man had been asked by a friend to pick up her three younger siblings. She had written the boys’ names on a piece of paper for him.

The man was supposed to pick the kids up at Hope Academy in Grand Rapids, but went to the wrong school.

The SJDCA school had students with very similar names, which police say was the “significant coincidence” that furthered the misunderstanding.

When the man figured out he was at the wrong school he abruptly left, which raised extreme suspicions and led to police being called.

The school employee properly made attempts to insure the man was authorized to pick up the boys she thought he was looking for officers say.

Police want to point out that the vigilance of the school employee insured that the students remained safe. They are thanking the school and the public for helping to resolve the matter.

