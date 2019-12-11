WYOMING, Mich. — A Zeeland native who owns a New York City-based real estate investment firm is making his first venture in the Grand Rapids area with a 226-unit apartment complex at the former Studio 28 movie theater space on 28th Street in Wyoming.

There will be a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Nov. 14 to celebrate the start of the development, dubbed HŌM Flats at 28 West. City officials, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and various local, state and federal representatives will all be in attendance.

Private development firm Magnus Capital Partners and its owner Vishal Arora aims to provide high-end amenities at the development, but at "workforce housing rental sites." Magnus also has plans to replicate the development at other locations in West Michigan in the future.

To oversee the roll out of the HŌM Flats brand, Magnus has hired Jenna Morton as Director of Marketing and Business Development. Magnus has also partnered with various West Michigan vendors on the project, including Rohde Construction, Hooker DeJong Architects, Exxel Engineering and American Preferred Management.

RELATED VIDEO:

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.