Authorities investigating possible break-in at Wyoming auto center

WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities in Wyoming are investigating a possible break-in at an auto center on S Division Avenue.

It happened at Superior Tire and Auto Care Center, located at 3364 Division Ave.

Police were seen on scene investigating a car without plates that was left in the road, but it was not clear if the vehicle was stolen or not.

Investigators did not release many details Monday morning, but Grand Rapids Police said they were still trying to determine if suspects actually took anything.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

