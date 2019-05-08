WYOMING, Mich. - The suspect in a weekend stabbing in Wyoming has been charged in court.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the suspect -- identified as Andre Jack Jr., a 36-year-old Wyoming resident, was charged with open murder and arraigned in court Monday morning.

Authorities also identified the victim, 34-year-old Andre Lemont Polson, of Wyoming.

The stabbing happened early Saturday morning. Police say they first responded to reports of a man down after a fight on Taft Avenue SW. Polson was located with severe stab wounds with no pulse. He died at the scene of the stabbing.

Investigators revealed there was a fight between Polson and Jack just before the stabbing took place. Another man tried to intervene and was also injured. He was treated, but his name was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact public safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

