WYOMING, Mich. - On Friday, Oct. 19, Benjamin Lamar Coates, 29, was found dead on Plaster Creek Boulevard SW between Division Avenue and Buchanan Avenue SW around 5:20 p.m.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said that the death appears to be suspicious and it is being investigated.

Police did not yet say how Coates died.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety at 616-

530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or toll free at 1-866-774-2345.

