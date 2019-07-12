WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight Saturday. At around 1:50 a.m. authorities received reports of someone being shot. When police got to Byron Center and Prairie Parkway SW, they found a 15-year-old boy in a vehicle at the intersection. He had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim was shot in the parking lot of 1965 Prairie Parkway, and the driver of the car was trying to get him to the hospital. Right now, police do not know if there is a relationship between the victim and the shooter or shooters, but they do not believe the shooting to be random.

No suspect is currently in custody, but police do not believe there is any elevated danger to the public.

Although the shooting happened in close proximity to the shooting on Friday at Waterchase Apartments, police do not believe the two incidents are related.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Byron Center Ave SW and Prairie Parkway SW. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or 911. Information can be reported anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.