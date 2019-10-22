WYOMING, Mich. — Two 10-year-old kids were hit by a car Monday evening in Wyoming.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, police responded to the accident on S. Division Avenue near Burt Street. They found the children had attempted to cross the roadway and were struck by a vehicle.

The children were crossing the roadway mid-block and were not within a crosswalk.

One child was treated at the scene and the other was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Wyoming DPS reminds pedestrians to be vigilant when crossing the street and to only cross within a crosswalk. Look both ways crossing the street and continue watching for traffic until you are completely across.

