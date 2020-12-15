Two vehicles sought in Wyoming mother's homicide investigation

Police say they are looking for a gray Chevy Malibu with black rims and a black BMW 5 Series.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming have identified two vehicles that they are trying to track down in the homicide investigation of a 34-year-old Wyoming woman.

Cynthia McCoy, a mother of four, was gunned down while walking on the sidewalk in the 900 block of Burton St. SW on Friday, Nov. 27.

After the shooting the suspect left on foot. The suspect is described as male, 5’10” – 6’2” tall, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and blue face mask.

Police say they are looking for a gray Chevy Malibu with black rims and a black BMW 5 Series. Both vehicles were captured on surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer.

