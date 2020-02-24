WYOMING, Mich — The son of a 71-year-old woman who died Monday afternoon in a crash on U.S.-131 says his mother suffered from a heart attack.

Michigan State Police said around 12:12 p.m. they responded to reports on the crash. Investigators said Sharon Koltak, 71, of Grand Rapids was changing lanes when her car hit a semi truck and she crashed into a sound barrier wall.

Koltak's son, Justin Koltak, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that his mother died from a heart attack. He said Sharon Koltak woke up Monday morning and she wasn't feeling well. She called the doctor and they told her to monitor the situation.

Sharon Koltak wasn't feeling better as the day progressed, so she was on her way to the hospital when the crash occurred, Justin Koltak said.

First responders at the scene told Justin Koltak that his mother suffered from a heart attack.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Michigan State Police was assisted by the Wyoming Police Department and first responders, the Grand Rapids Police Department and several good Samaritans.

