1 killed in shooting at Wyoming Walmart; suspect in custody

Police say the shooting was not random. There is no threat to the public at this time.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are investigating a shooting that left one dead at a Walmart on 54th Street and Division Avenue.

Police say a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public at this time. While the relationship between the suspect and victim is unknown, authorities say the shooting was not random.

The investigation into the shooting is underway.

Police will hold a briefing at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

