Wyoming Public Works confirmed Thursday, that a water main broke at Clyde Park and 28th St. SW.

Megan Sall with the city of Wyoming says crews were called to the park to assess the damage and try to shut off the pipe.

Pictures and video of the break surfaced on social media, Thursday around 3 p.m.

Wyoming police Clyde Park Ave. is closed north of 28th St. for approximately 500 feet across all lanes.

According to the city of Wyoming water is currently off on 3 streets.

North side of 28th St from Jenkins to Clyde Park

All of Tennyson

Clyde Park from Tennyson south to Colrain

​​​​​​​Also a boil water advisory is in effect until further notice for homes where the water is shut off. There was no time given for a complete repair to the water main break.

This is the second water main break in the area of Clyde Park and 28th St. A water main broke in the area last July.

City of Wyoming working to repair a water main break at the corner of 28th and Clyde Park @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/CrO3DGpPkS — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) May 17, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM