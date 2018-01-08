WYOMING, Mich.- For at least the third time a water main broke and flooded roads and a parking lot in Wyoming.

Crews were called to the area Wednesday afternoon.

Because of the break the city has issued a boil water advisory. Approximately 45 customers are being effected by the water main shutdown.

Wyoming Precautionary Boil Water Advisory_8.1.18 by WZZM News on Scribd

This is the third time 13 ON YOUR SIDE has reported on a water main break near the area of at Clyde Park Ave. SW and 28th St. SW. A water main broke in the area earlier this year in May and the water main broke last July.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Clyde Park is closed between 26th and 28th Streets and water is spilling over into nearby parking lots.

Video of the water main break was posted to social media.

The Assistant City Manager of the City of Wyoming, Megan Sall, tells us that a 16-inch water main broke at the intersection.

The water has been turned off from 26th St. to Cricklewood St. SW affecting a couple dozen homes and some businesses.

The cause for the break is not yet known. Sall says the infrastructure in the area is 60 years old. Sall added that crews are still investigating at the scene and how long the water will be turned off is unknown.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM