WYOMING, Mich. - Police in Wyoming are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Chicago Drive SW, east of Byron Center Avenue SW.

The Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety says two vehicles collided head-on, causing one of the vehicles to strike a third.

The driver of one vehicle, a 39-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was take to the hospital and the driver in the third vehicle was uninjured.

At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police will not release the name of the deceased woman until her next of kin can be notified.

