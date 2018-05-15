WYOMING, Mich.- Wyoming police say they plan to interview the woman seen on surveillance video getting wrestled into a pickup truck.

The video was taken by a store security camera Saturday afternoon at Chicago Drive and Wendler Avenue. The woman is walking when a man pulls up and drags her into the vehicle.

After the clip was released to the media, the woman contacted police Monday evening to say she is safe and the pair was having an argument. Investigators and witnesses were concerned about her welfare.

“The guy came behind her and bear hugged her pretty aggressively,” said Salvador Lopez, who works at a nearby business and witnessed the interaction. “Dragged her all the way to the car put her in the back seat.”

“It was apparent that this female who was put into this vehicle did not want to go into the car,” says Wyoming Police Lieutenant Tim Pol.

When she contacted police, detectives say the woman told them she is out of town and unable to meet in person until Tuesday. Investigators say they want to confirm her identity and get her statement about what happened.

